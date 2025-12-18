VigilAigent Corp: Dependable Solutions and VigilAigent Partner to Protect Nearly 18,000 Staff and Students in K-12 Schools Across Wisconsin

OmniViz earns top grades for "NeXDR" Agentic Ai-powered security platform.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / VigilAigent, a next-generation managed security services provider (MSSP) and subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB), and Dependable Solutions, a Wisconsin-based managed service provider (MSP), today announced an expanded partnership to help protect K-12 schools across Wisconsin using OmniViz+, VigilAigent's advanced cybersecurity solution built for modern learning environments.

Through this initiative, Dependable Solutions is helping safeguard 10 school districts, protecting approximately 18,000 students, teachers, and staff from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats targeting the education sector.

K-12 schools remain one of the most targeted sectors for cyberattacks, facing ransomware, phishing, and data breaches that can disrupt learning and compromise sensitive data. By deploying OmniViz+, Dependable Solutions is delivering enterprise-grade visibility, detection, and response capabilities without adding complexity for already stretched IT teams.

Designed to align with common K-12 grant funding programs, OmniViz+ makes advanced cybersecurity accessible despite ongoing funding and resource constraints.

"Protecting schools is about more than technology. It's about protecting our kids, our teachers, and the trust our communities place in their schools," said Joe Ruskey, President of Dependable Solutions. "By partnering with VigilAigent and deploying OmniViz+, we're giving school districts the advanced protection they need, backed by people who genuinely care about education and community safety."

OmniViz+ delivers enhanced threat detection, behavioral analysis, and automated response, supported by VigilAigent's 100% U.S.-based security operations and human-in-the-loop oversight.

"K-12 institutions face constant challenges from limited budgets and staffing shortages to ongoing training demands, while safeguarding highly sensitive student and staff data," said Mark Porter, Chief Revenue Officer at VigilAigent. "Too often, schools lack access to top-tier security simply because the resources aren't there. Through our partnership with Dependable Solutions and our proprietary OmniViz+, we are delivering affordable enterprise-grade cybersecurity that helps schools stay safe, compliant, and focused on education."

About Dependable Solutions

Dependable Solutions is a Wisconsin-based managed service provider dedicated to delivering reliable, security-first IT services to organizations across the region, with a strong focus on education and community partnerships. https://dpndbl.com



About VigilAigent Corp.

VigilAigent Corp. (OTCQB:TGCB) is redefining managed security with Ai-powered Virtual Aigents that combine human vigilance with the speed and accuracy of agentic Ai. By augmenting cybersecurity teams with autonomous detection, correlation, and response capabilities, VigilAigent delivers faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective defense.

