VigilAigent Corp: VigilAigent Announces Multi-Year Contract Renewal and Upgrade to OmniViz, Its Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform Powered by its Virtual Aigent

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / VigilAigent, a next-generation managed security services provider (MSSP) and subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB), today announced that a long-standing partner has renewed and expanded its agreement with the Company. The two-year contract value exceeds $350,000 and includes a full transition to OmniViz, VigilAigent's next-generation cybersecurity solution powered by the Company's proprietary Virtual Aigents technology. In addition to transitioning their entire customer base to VigilAigent, the partner has also committed to converting all remaining non-managed services customers in the future, further deepening their long-term commitment.

This renewal reflects a broader market sentiment: VigilAigent continues to see increasing engagement among partners interested in deeper alignment, expanded deployments, and the transition toward prescriptive cybersecurity. As organizations seek greater observability, more automation, and a more effective way to operationalize their cyber data, VigilAigent's managed services model, powered by our proprietary OmniViz Observability Platform "OmniViz", has become increasingly attractive.

By upgrading to the OmniViz-Observability Platform the partner gains enhanced visibility across their environment, Ai-driven detection and correlation, and a dramatically more efficient security operations workflow supported by Virtual Aigents. This evolution strengthens their security posture, reduces analyst workload, and accelerates response times.

"Organizations are beginning to recognize that the future of cybersecurity lies in the ability to operationalize and unleash the value of their cyber data," said Bobby Mikkelsen, CEO of Tego Cyber. "This partner has been with us for years, and their decision to invest in OmniViz reflects both trust in our capabilities and validation of our vision. Even more importantly, the sentiment across our partner ecosystem is shifting; we're seeing multiple partners express strong interest in making similar upgrades and leaning in with VigilAigent."

The renewed agreement strengthens VigilAigent's base of multi-year recurring revenue and supports the Company's growth strategy as demand rises for advanced, Ai-driven managed cybersecurity services.

About OmniViz

Currently offered exclusively within VigilAigent's managed services suite, OmniViz represents a step beyond traditional XDR and SIEM technologies. The platform enables security teams to correlate, visualize, and act on high-volume cyber data in real time. By combining machine-speed analytics with human-informed decision models from Virtual Aigents, OmniViz elevates SOC performance, reduces noise and operational overhead, and accelerates time to detection and response.

About VigilAigent

VigilAigent, a subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc., is redefining managed security with Ai-powered Virtual Aigents that combine human vigilance with the speed and accuracy of Agentic Ai. By augmenting cybersecurity teams with autonomous detection and correlation capabilities, VigilAigent delivers faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective response.

For more information, visit www.vigilaigent.com.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB) delivers Ai-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions that enable security teams to detect, understand, and respond to threats more quickly. Its proprietary Threat Intelligence Feed enriches raw indicators with context, while its correlation engine integrates directly with leading SIEM and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats and reduce time to remediation.

Visit www.tegocyber.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical, or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement.

