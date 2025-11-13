Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Miami Returns for Its Third Edition, January 27-29, 2026: Staying Ahead in Beauty, Innovation, and Industry Insights

More than 800 brands and suppliers unite in Miami to showcase the future of beauty across skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair, nails, and the entire supply chain.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Cosmoprof North America Miami will return for its third edition, taking place January 27-29, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. As a premier B2B beauty trade show in the Americas, the event remains a key platform for discovering innovation, emerging trends, and business opportunities across the global beauty landscape.

Taking place in Miami, a key hub connecting North America, Latin America, and the global beauty industry, the 2026 edition will unite over 800 brands and suppliers to showcase the future of beauty innovation. Exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge products, formulations, and technologies across major sectors, including skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair care, nails, and Cosmopack, representing the entire beauty supply chain.

Following its significant expansion in 2025, the upcoming edition promises an even more dynamic show floor, showcasing the industry's ongoing momentum and creativity. The Beauty Vanities area returns to the spotlight with brands curated product assortments that embody simplicity, authenticity, and innovation. The fragrance category will also take center stage, doubling in presence from the previous year, a reflection of the category's surging growth and consumer excitement.

Networking opportunities will be abundant both on and off the show floor at Cosmoprof North America Miami, ensuring buyers, brands, and industry leaders have multiple touchpoints to connect meaningfully. Powered by our AI matchmaking platform, MyMatch, attendees will have the ability to discover, pair, and schedule high-value meetings aligned with their goals throughout the event. In addition, our Welcome Party on Day One and dedicated Networking Happy Hour on Day Two will further expand connection opportunities, fostering new relationships and accelerating business growth in an elevated, social environment.

In partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS, CosmoTrends will once again deliver its anticipated annual report, highlighting the key movements and innovations shaping the beauty industry for 2026. A curated display and presentation will guide attendees through evolving consumer demands and market directions, helping them stay one step ahead in an ever-changing landscape.

In addition to its expansive show floor, Cosmoprof North America Miami will feature a robust educational program designed to empower emerging brands and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Academy offers tailored sessions with actionable strategies for growth, marketing, and operations, while CosmoTalks convenes leading voices in beauty research, brand strategy, and retail. Confirmed participants include The Estée Lauder Companies, K18, and Dossier, among other major players shaping the future of beauty.

As Cosmoprof North America Miami enters its third year, it continues to establish itself as a must-attend event for beauty professionals seeking to stay ahead of global trends, expand connections, and explore the innovations shaping the industry's future. Registration is now open, with attendees invited to save up to 30% by registering by November 21, 2025.

To register, visit https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/.

