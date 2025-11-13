Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.
Regulatory News:
Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT):
Total number of shares
36,741,587
Number of real voting rights* (excluding treasury shares**)
36,659,545
Theoretical number of voting rights* (including treasury shares**)
36,718,387
(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting
(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations
About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis®, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113919091/en/
Contacts:
Median Technologies
Emmanuelle Leygues
VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com
Investors ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 6 85 36 76 81
ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
Press Ulysse Communication
Bruno Arabian
+33 6 87 88 47 26
barabian@ulysse-communication.com
Nicolas Entz
+33 6 33 67 31 54
nentz@ulysse-communication.com