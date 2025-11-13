Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Nov-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

13 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         29,983 
 
Highest price paid per share:            127.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.4593p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 999,145 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,742,431 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,742,431 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.4593p                       29,983

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
478             126.80          10:11:21         00361091345TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              126.80          10:11:21         00361091346TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             126.20          10:28:56         00361092129TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             125.80          10:29:23         00361092145TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             127.40          10:54:46         00361093141TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             127.40          10:54:46         00361093142TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             126.80          10:59:59         00361093301TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             126.80          11:24:08         00361094710TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             126.20          11:24:17         00361094712TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             126.80          11:45:52         00361095801TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              126.80          11:45:52         00361095802TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              127.00          11:46:05         00361095823TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.60          11:47:05         00361095881TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             127.20          12:19:20         00361097182TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             126.80          12:27:54         00361097503TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              126.80          12:27:54         00361097504TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              126.80          12:27:54         00361097505TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              126.80          12:27:54         00361097506TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             126.80          12:27:54         00361097507TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              127.00          12:42:32         00361097974TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             126.80          12:42:52         00361097982TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.80          12:56:41         00361098339TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             126.60          12:56:41         00361098340TRLO1     XLON 
 
437             126.60          12:56:41         00361098341TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             126.40          12:56:42         00361098343TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             126.40          12:56:42         00361098344TRLO1     XLON 
 
1180             126.40          12:58:13         00361098380TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             126.40          12:58:13         00361098381TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.60          13:03:46         00361098625TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              126.20          13:08:50         00361098962TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              126.80          13:21:37         00361099249TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             126.80          13:21:37         00361099250TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              127.00          13:50:51         00361099950TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             127.00          13:50:51         00361099951TRLO1     XLON 
 
1271             126.60          14:08:10         00361100584TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              126.60          14:08:10         00361100585TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             126.00          14:09:59         00361100640TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             126.00          14:09:59         00361100641TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             125.60          14:35:26         00361101678TRLO1     XLON 
 
1337             125.60          14:41:14         00361101948TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              125.20          14:44:20         00361102070TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              125.80          14:47:39         00361102213TRLO1     XLON 
 
1126             125.80          14:47:39         00361102214TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             125.40          14:56:25         00361102575TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              125.80          15:06:23         00361102918TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             125.60          15:06:29         00361102925TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              125.60          15:06:29         00361102926TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             125.80          15:12:27         00361103118TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             125.80          15:12:27         00361103119TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              125.20          15:19:48         00361103476TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             125.20          15:26:43         00361103915TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              125.60          15:34:21         00361104261TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             125.20          15:34:21         00361104262TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             125.20          15:34:21         00361104263TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              125.20          15:34:21         00361104264TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             124.80          15:46:22         00361104994TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              124.80          15:46:22         00361104995TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             124.80          15:46:22         00361104996TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             124.20          15:51:05         00361105332TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             124.20          15:51:05         00361105333TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             124.20          15:51:05         00361105334TRLO1     XLON 
 
937             124.80          15:53:02         00361105419TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             124.80          15:53:02         00361105420TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              123.80          15:58:56         00361105793TRLO1     XLON 
 
1220             124.60          16:07:42         00361106261TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              124.60          16:07:42         00361106262TRLO1     XLON 
 
1223             124.60          16:07:42         00361106263TRLO1     XLON 
 
1286             124.00          16:07:42         00361106264TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             124.40          16:12:15         00361106394TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1072             124.40          16:12:15         00361106395TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.00          16:12:15         00361106396TRLO1     XLON 
 
1475             124.20          16:12:15         00361106397TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 408198 
EQS News ID:  2229672 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2229672&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
