Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.11.25 | 15:29
1,390 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,51019:15
Dow Jones News
13.11.2025 18:51 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: Statement re 2025 AGM post-meeting shareholder engagement

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Statement re 2025 AGM post-meeting shareholder engagement 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Statement re 2025 AGM post-meeting shareholder engagement 
13-Nov-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 November 2025 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 

Statement re 2025 AGM post-meeting shareholder engagement 

In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") is 
providing an update following significant votes (defined as above 20%) against the following resolutions at its AGM 
held on 15 May 2025. 
 
The Board was pleased that Resolutions 14 (authority to allot shares), 15 (general disapplication of pre-emption 
rights) and 16 (disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital 
investment), were passed by the significant majority of the shareholders who voted. However, as specified in our 
statement of 15 May 2025, 21.77% of votes cast voted against these resolutions. 
 
Following the vote, we engaged directly with those key shareholders who voted against the resolutions to understand 
their concerns. Their feedback confirmed that the dissenting votes largely stemmed from the relevant investors' voting 
policies and concerns about potential dilution, particularly since there was no specific transaction tied to the 
requested share issuance authority. Their feedback also highlighted a preference for pre-approving specific share 
issuances in the future. 
 
The resolutions followed the provisions of the Pre-Emption Group's 2015 Statement of Principles for the disapplication 
of pre-emption rights and the Board considered the flexibility afforded to be in the best interests of the Company and 
its shareholders. The Board has not yet adopted the increased thresholds provided for in the 2022 updated Statement of 
Principles. However, the Board will continue to consider its approach on this matter and will continue to engage with 
shareholders as appropriate. A further update will be provided in the 2025 Annual Report. 

For and on behalf of 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 

Lucy Vernall 
 
Company Secretary 

ENDS 

Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
 
Media Relations  press@fundingcircle.com 
Leigh Rimmer 
 
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault 

About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.GBP16bn in 
credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 408199 
EQS News ID:  2229674 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2229674&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.