Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.11.25 | 09:59
1,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,54019:27
Dow Jones News
12.11.2025 19:03 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Nov-2025 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

12 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  12 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         15,497 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             126.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    127.4648p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 969,162 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,772,414 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,772,414 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      127.4648p                       15,497

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
455             127.20          11:14:52         00360802358TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             127.20          11:17:37         00360802488TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             127.60          11:28:27         00360802844TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              127.60          11:28:27         00360802845TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             127.60          11:28:28         00360802847TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             127.40          11:28:28         00360802848TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             127.40          11:28:33         00360802850TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              127.40          11:28:33         00360802851TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              127.40          11:28:33         00360802852TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             127.20          11:28:59         00360802870TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             127.20          11:28:59         00360802871TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             127.80          11:29:51         00360802913TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              127.80          11:29:51         00360802914TRLO1     XLON 
 
717             127.80          11:32:43         00360803003TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              127.80          11:32:51         00360803004TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             127.40          11:43:37         00360803440TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             127.40          11:43:56         00360803453TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             127.40          11:44:09         00360803455TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             127.40          11:44:17         00360803459TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             127.60          11:45:34         00360803516TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             127.80          11:55:48         00360803886TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              127.80          11:55:48         00360803887TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             128.20          12:15:13         00360804423TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             128.20          12:15:13         00360804424TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             128.20          12:15:13         00360804425TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             128.00          13:41:17         00360807219TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              127.60          13:58:56         00360807880TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             127.80          15:14:24         00360812588TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             127.60          15:46:14         00360814748TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             127.60          15:47:43         00360814812TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             127.60          15:48:06         00360814840TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.60          15:49:03         00360814910TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.40          15:52:23         00360815283TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              127.40          15:54:26         00360815476TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             127.20          15:54:37         00360815482TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             126.80          15:54:53         00360815516TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             127.20          15:55:27         00360815567TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             127.00          15:57:33         00360815707TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             126.80          16:06:43         00360816592TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              126.80          16:06:43         00360816593TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             126.60          16:11:53         00360816991TRLO1     XLON 
 
328             126.60          16:11:53         00360816992TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             126.60          16:11:53         00360816993TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 408044 
EQS News ID:  2228846 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2228846&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025 12:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.