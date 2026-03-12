Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-March-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

12 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  12 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,625 
 
Highest price paid per share:            141.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             136.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    139.6242p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,844,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,897,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,897,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      139.6242p                       64,625

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
998             141.00          09:16:14         00381739163TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              141.00          10:35:24         00381793527TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             141.00          10:35:24         00381793526TRLO1     XLON 
 
203             140.80          10:35:27         00381793531TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             140.80          10:35:27         00381793530TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              140.80          10:35:27         00381793532TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             141.00          10:39:18         00381794290TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             140.60          10:39:20         00381794291TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             141.00          10:39:52         00381794310TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             141.00          10:39:52         00381794309TRLO1     XLON 
 
11613            141.20          10:40:24         00381794341TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              141.20          10:40:24         00381794340TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             141.20          10:40:24         00381794339TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             141.20          10:40:24         00381794338TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             140.80          11:02:30         00381795366TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             140.80          11:02:30         00381795365TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             140.80          11:02:30         00381795364TRLO1     XLON 
 
266             141.00          11:31:21         00381796840TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             141.00          11:31:21         00381796839TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             141.00          11:31:21         00381796838TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             141.00          11:31:21         00381796837TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             141.00          11:31:21         00381796836TRLO1     XLON 
 
1062             141.00          11:31:21         00381796841TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             141.00          11:31:23         00381796843TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             140.80          11:33:08         00381796893TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             140.80          11:33:08         00381796892TRLO1     XLON 
 
205             141.00          11:46:07         00381797338TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             141.00          11:46:07         00381797337TRLO1     XLON 
 
257             141.00          11:48:49         00381797446TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             140.80          11:48:49         00381797447TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             141.00          11:52:29         00381797558TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              141.00          11:52:29         00381797557TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             140.60          11:52:29         00381797559TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             140.40          12:02:31         00381798133TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             140.60          12:17:37         00381800591TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             140.60          12:17:37         00381800590TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              140.60          12:17:37         00381800589TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             140.60          12:25:33         00381801192TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              140.60          12:33:57         00381801563TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              140.60          12:33:57         00381801562TRLO1     XLON 
 
3738             140.20          12:33:57         00381801564TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             140.00          12:33:58         00381801565TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             139.00          12:38:30         00381801762TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             139.00          12:38:30         00381801763TRLO1     XLON 
 
1061             139.00          12:49:20         00381802411TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             138.60          12:55:09         00381802852TRLO1     XLON 
 
1606             139.00          13:47:09         00381806937TRLO1     XLON 
 
1658             138.20          13:48:27         00381806992TRLO1     XLON 
 
1556             138.00          13:48:27         00381806993TRLO1     XLON 
 
1038             137.60          13:48:53         00381807012TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             137.40          13:48:54         00381807014TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             137.80          13:52:47         00381807224TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             137.80          14:18:44         00381809332TRLO1     XLON 
 
1102             137.40          14:27:28         00381809910TRLO1     XLON 
 
1576             137.40          14:27:28         00381809909TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             136.80          14:30:50         00381810195TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             136.80          14:33:35         00381810364TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             136.80          14:33:35         00381810365TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             136.80          14:33:35         00381810366TRLO1     XLON 
 
946             138.00          14:42:29         00381811257TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             138.40          14:47:23         00381811843TRLO1     XLON 
 
800             138.40          14:47:23         00381811842TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             137.80          15:01:59         00381812910TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             137.80          15:01:59         00381812914TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             137.80          15:01:59         00381812913TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             137.80          15:01:59         00381812912TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              137.80          15:01:59         00381812911TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             137.80          15:02:00         00381812921TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             137.80          15:02:21         00381812943TRLO1     XLON
509             137.80          15:02:21         00381812942TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             137.80          15:08:43         00381813448TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             137.80          15:08:43         00381813447TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             137.80          15:08:43         00381813446TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             137.60          15:08:45         00381813452TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              139.20          15:26:47         00381815627TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             139.20          15:26:47         00381815626TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             139.20          15:26:47         00381815625TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             139.20          15:26:47         00381815624TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             139.20          15:29:21         00381815879TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             139.00          15:29:43         00381815904TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             139.00          15:38:00         00381817150TRLO1     XLON 
 
1047             139.80          15:40:08         00381817341TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             139.80          15:40:08         00381817342TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             139.80          15:40:30         00381817379TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             140.40          15:45:11         00381817952TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             140.00          15:45:11         00381817953TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             139.80          15:47:54         00381818148TRLO1     XLON 
 
1104             139.80          15:47:54         00381818147TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             140.00          15:58:45         00381819243TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             140.00          16:07:43         00381820063TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             139.60          16:09:10         00381820287TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             139.60          16:09:10         00381820286TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             139.60          16:09:10         00381820288TRLO1     XLON 
 
255             139.60          16:09:59         00381820374TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             139.60          16:09:59         00381820373TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             139.20          16:11:29         00381820571TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             139.00          16:14:39         00381820976TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              139.20          16:18:16         00381821470TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             139.20          16:18:16         00381821469TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 420925 
EQS News ID:  2290758 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2290758&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2026 13:21 ET (17:21 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
