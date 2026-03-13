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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 15:25
1,550 Euro
+0,65 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,66017:41
Dow Jones News
13.03.2026 17:33 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Funding Circle Holdings Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
13-March-2026 / 16:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings  
 
 1. Issuer Details  
ISIN  
 
GB00BG0TPX62  
 
Issuer Name  
 
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC  
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer  
 
UK  
 
 2. Reason for Notification  
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation  
Name  
 
DST Managers Limited  
 
City of registered office (if applicable)  
 
Grand Harbour  
 
Country of registered office (if applicable)  
 
Cayman Islands  
 
 4. Details of the shareholder  
Name             City of registered office      Country of registered office  
 
DST Global IV, L.P.      Grand Cayman            Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Feb-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights 
                              through financial 
                              instruments       Total of both 
                                          in % (8.A + 
                 % of voting rights                     Total number of 
.                 attached to shares (total                  voting rights held in 
                 of 8.A)          (total of 8.B 1 +           issuer  
                                        8.B)  
 
 
                              8.B 2)  
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 4.693057          0.000000         4.693057    14116259  
reached  
 
 
Position of previous notification                                      
(if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)    rights (DTR5.2.1)  
 
GB00BG0TPX62        0            14116259          0.000000       4.693057  
 
Sub Total 8.A       14116259                      4.693057%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date      conversion period  the instrument is exercised/converted        rights  
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period         settlement       rights        rights  
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold   than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold  
 
DST      DST 
 
Managers   Global    4.693057           0.000000                4.693057%  
 
Limited    IV, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Correction of previous notification

12. Date of Completion

13-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 421049 
EQS News ID:  2291420 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2291420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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