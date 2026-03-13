Funding Circle Holdings Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) HOL-Holding(s) in Company 13-March-2026 / 16:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BG0TPX62 Issuer Name FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name DST Managers Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Grand Harbour Country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office DST Global IV, L.P. Grand Cayman Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Feb-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % (8.A + % of voting rights Total number of . attached to shares (total voting rights held in of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + issuer 8.B) 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 4.693057 0.000000 4.693057 14116259 reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BG0TPX62 0 14116259 0.000000 4.693057 Sub Total 8.A 14116259 4.693057%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold DST DST Managers Global 4.693057 0.000000 4.693057% Limited IV, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Correction of previous notification

12. Date of Completion

13-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: HOL TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 421049 EQS News ID: 2291420 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2291420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)