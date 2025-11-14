

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz (ALIZY) reported an operating profit of 13.1 billion euros for the first nine months of the year, up from 11.8 billion euros during the same period in 2024.



In light of this robust performance, the company now anticipates achieving a full-year 2025 operating profit of at least 17 billion euros, which represents the upper end of the target range initially set at 16 billion euros plus or minus 1 billion euros.



Assuming no major disruptions from natural catastrophes or capital market volatility, the company expects the final operating profit for 2025 to fall between 17 billion euros and 17.5 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News