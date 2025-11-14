

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - T&D Holdings, Inc. (TZ6.F) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY67.337 billion, or JPY133.24 per share. This compares with JPY65.381 billion, or JPY123.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to JPY1.718 trillion from JPY1.658 trillion last year.



T&D Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY67.337 Bln. vs. JPY65.381 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY133.24 vs. JPY123.90 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.718 Tn vs. JPY1.658 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), T&D Holdings still expects a net income of JPY 118 billion, down 6.6% from last year. The company still projects earnings per share of JPY 230.43.



T&D Holdings continues to anticipate annual revenue of JPY 3.010 trillion, down 19.3% from the prior year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 124 per share, higher than last year's JPY 80 per share.



