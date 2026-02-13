

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - T&D Holdings, Inc. (8795.T, TDHOY) Friday reported lower profit in the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, despite higher revenues. Further, the Japanese insurance firm issued its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting weak profit and revenues, but higher ordinary profit.



In the nine-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent fell 9.8 percent to 108.65 billion yen from last year's 120.51 billion yen. Earnings per share dropped to 216.68 yen from 229.37 yen a year ago.



Ordinary profit was 180.34 billion yen, up 0.6 percent from last year's 179.18 billion yen.



Ordinary revenues for the period were 2.61 trillion yen, a growth of 3 percent from the the previous year's 2.53 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for the full year, the company projects attributable profit to drop 6.6 percent year-over-year to 118 billion yen or 230.43 yen per share, while ordinary profit would increase 12.3 percent to 223 billion yen. Annual revenues are projected to decline 19.3 percent year-on-year to 3.01 trillion yen.



In Tokyo, the shares were trading 0.14 percent lower, at 4,204.00 yen.



