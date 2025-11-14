NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE RESTRICTED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.

Galderma Group AG (SIX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced the successful placement of a single-tranche CHF 175 million Swiss franc-denominated bond. The bond has a maturity of 5 years and carries a fixed-rate annual coupon of 0.9425%.

Net proceeds from the transaction will be used to partially refinance Galderma's existing bank term loan issued at its initial public offering (IPO) in March 2024, as well as for general corporate purposes. This marks the company's third CHF-bond issuance since listing.

The new bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with the settlement date expected on December 10, 2025. BNP Paribas and UBS jointly led the transaction.

Galderma is rated BBB (stable outlook) by Fitch. The same rating is also expected to be assigned to the new bond.

The successful issuance is leverage-neutral and does not materially affect Galderma's full-year 2025 guidance on net financial expenses, as last communicated in the company's first half 2025 results on July 24, 2025.

