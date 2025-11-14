

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (5B4.F) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY88.793 billion, or JPY61.73 per share. This compares with JPY61.722 billion, or JPY42.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to JPY1.127 trillion from JPY1.069 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY88.793 Bln. vs. JPY61.722 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY61.73 vs. JPY42.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.127 Tn vs. JPY1.069 Tn last year.



