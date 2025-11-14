

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (JPPIF) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY93.862 billion, or JPY252.56 per share. This compares with JPY62.887 billion, or JPY164.30 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to JPY2.879 trillion from JPY2.943 trillion last year.



Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



