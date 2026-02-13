

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (JPPIF) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY118.417 billion, or JPY319.47 per share. This compares with JPY84.432 billion, or JPY220.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to JPY4.098 trillion from JPY4.334 trillion last year.



Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY118.417 Bln. vs. JPY84.432 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY319.47 vs. JPY220.58 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.098 Tn vs. JPY4.334 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 430.79 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.740 T



