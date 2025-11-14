Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update 
14-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 November 2025 
 
Halfords Group plc 

Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update 

Halfords Group plc, ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and 
products, announces that it will be issuing its Interim results for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2025 ("HY26") on 
Thursday 27 November 2025.  

The results presentation will be a pre-recorded video and will be available online at 07:05 (GMT): Results and 
Presentations - Halfords Group plc. Management will also be hosting an in-person Strategy Update for analysts and 
investors on the day.    

In addition, management will present a live Retail Investor Strategy Update on the Engage Investor platform on the same 
day at 13:00. 

Halfords welcomes all current shareholders and prospective investors to join and encourages them to pre-submit 
questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation. 

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub. 

Register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_SU25   

Enquiries 
 
Investors & Analysts (Halfords)         
 
Holly Cassell, Director of Corporate    investor.relations@halfords.co.uk                                           
Affairs & IR 

Media (Sodali & Co)             +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 
 
Rob Greening                halfords@sodali.com 
 
Elizabeth Kittle

Notes to Editors

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 498 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.500 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients worldwide.

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 408197 
EQS News ID:  2229664 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2229664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
