

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (5B4.F, 8593.T) on Friday reaffirmed its annual net income and dividend guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), the company still projects a net profit of JPY 160 billion, up 18.4% from last year. The company still anticipates annual earnings of JPY 111.44 per share.



For the full year, Mitsubishi HC Capital still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 45 per share, higher than last year's JPY 40 per share.



