Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties acquires five properties in Finland

Prisma Properties has signed agreements to acquire five properties in Finland through two separate transactions. The acquisitions include four standing assets and one property that will be completed in the third quarter of 2026 through a forward purchase transaction. The properties are being acquired at a total underlying property value of approx. EUR 31 million and comprise a total of approx. 20,000 square meters of lettable area with an annual rental value of approx. EUR 2.5 million.

The first acquisition comprises four modern standing assets acquired from Finnish investment manager Innovestor at an underlying property value of approx. EUR 23.5 million. The properties are located in established retail areas in the municipalities of Lohja, Nurmijärvi, Järvenpää and Hämeenlinna in southern Finland. All properties are fully leased, mainly to discount retail operators, with an average remaining lease term (WAULT) of 5.5 years. Closing took place on November 13.

The second acquisition is a forward purchase transaction with the property developer Tekova, at an underlying property value of approx. EUR 7.5 million. The property is located in Raasepori outside Helsinki, in an attractive location next to Highway 25 between Helsinki and Hanko. The property will comprise just over 5,000 square meters of discount retail space, fully leased on 10-year lease agreements to two leading discount retail operators. Completion is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Overall, the acquisitions will result in an increase in earnings per share of approx. 5 percent compared with Prisma's latest interim report.

"We are continuing to build our platform in Finland through the acquisition of modern and energy-efficient properties that meet the high demands of the retail sector. These acquisitions fit well with Prisma's green profile and strengthen our presence in a market that we see as both stable and attractive in the long term", says Tom Hagen, Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties.

The acquisitions of the investment properties are financed through bank loans and equity, and the purchase price for the second acquisition will be settled at closing. Cushman & Wakefield acted as commercial advisors, Borenius Attorneys as legal advisors, and PwC as tax and financial advisors in connection with the acquisition from Innovestor. Hannes Snellman acted as tax and legal advisors in connection with the acquisition from Tekova. Naava Partners acted as Prisma's technical advisors in both acquisitions.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hagen, Head of Transactions, Prisma Properties

tom.hagen@prismaproperties.se

+46 73-509 99 18

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company currently owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.