Kesko Oyj: Kesko optimises property holdings by selling ten grocery store properties to the Swedish Prisma Properties AB

Kesko continues the strategic development of its store site network by selling ten grocery store properties to the Swedish Prisma Properties AB and signing long-term leases on them. The divestment supports Kesko's objective of focusing its store site investments in areas with the strongest consumer demand and population growth. The divested portfolio comprises nine properties and one property company.

The debt-free transaction price of the divested portfolio amounts to some €59 million, and will be recorded in the figures for the fourth quarter of 2025. The transaction strengthens Kesko's cash flow for 2025, which will be allocated towards the development of new strategically important store sites.

Kesko is investing €200-250 million annually in the development of its grocery store network, both in opening new stores and in remodelling existing ones. The company is concentrating its holdings and investments in the development of strategically important store sites, especially those located in growth centres.

Kesko has classified the operational store properties it owns as either "strategic" or "basic". In addition, the company invests in property development projects for future business and sales growth. Strategic properties account for approximately half of all properties owned by Kesko.

In line with its strategy concerning store site ownership, Kesko owns a significant share of the store sites it has classified as strategic. The store sites divested now are classified as "basic properties", i.e. properties that Kesko owns, but may sell and then lease back. The divested portfolio comprises new and fairly new properties. Most of the stores located in them have already been equipped with refrigeration systems that align with new regulations, and the rest will be updated before the end of the decade.

"In line with Kesko's strategy, in some locations we operate as a tenant with a long-term lease agreement. We are already familiar with Prisma Properties as the owner of the property for our new K-Citymarket Ylivieska store, which will open in 2026, and now we expand our collaboration with this deal concerning ten grocery stores. The transaction supports our objective of targeting store site investments especially in the development of strategically important stores sites in growth centres. We are investing in new and remodelled stores to be able to offer the best possible customer experience and strengthen our market share profitably. However, we continue to maintain an extensive network of stores and will be remodelling stores also outside growth centres. This is enabled by long-term leases and the updates agreed with the new owner of the properties," says Nuutti Rantatupa, Vice President of store sites and retailer operations?at Kesko's grocery trade.

Prisma Properties AB acquires the properties of K-Citymarket Sastamala, K-Supermarket Jyväskylä Vaajakoski, K-Supermarket Lappeenranta Rakuuna, K-Market Vihti Hiidenranta, K-Supermarket Oulu Ritaharju, K-Supermarket Saarijärvi Minttu, K-Supermarket Liminganportti, K-Supermarket Imatra Vuoksenniska, K-Market Loviisa Kuningattarenranta, and K-Supermarket Eurajoen portti.



"This is a fantastic acquisition in many ways. We are strengthening our collaboration with Kesko, a leading player in the Finnish grocery sector, and increasing the share of grocery properties in our portfolio. With this acquisition, we have exceeded our initial volume target for Finland and, in a short time, managed to build up a modern and attractive property portfolio," says Tom Hagen, Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties."



