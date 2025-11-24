

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Kesko Corporation (0BNS.L), a Finnish retail conglomerate, said Monday that its K-food stores are testing alternatives to single-use packaging during autumn and into early 2026 as part of the company's goal to reduce packaging waste and support the circular economy.



The initiative is aligned with the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, which came into force in early 2025 and requires that at least 10% of takeaway food and beverage packaging be offered in reusable containers by 2030.



At K-Supermarket Ratina in Tampere, salad bar and service counter items can be packed in reusable containers during a three-month trial launched in October under the STOPP (Strategies to prevent and reduce plastic packaging pollution from the food system) project. The system is deposit-based, with customers able to return containers on subsequent visits.



The company said that further pilots will be conducted at two K-food stores in the Helsinki region in early 2026 as part of the Reusify project, which includes participants from across the packaging value chain.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News