Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties appoints Tom Hagen as Deputy CEO

Prisma Properties has appointed Tom Hagen as Deputy CEO, effective as of 1 December 2025. The role has been established to strengthen the company's management function in line with the continued development of the business.

Since 2024, Tom Hagen has served as Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties, responsible for the company's transaction operations, a responsibility he will retain in his new role. He will continue to be part of the company's management team and report to the CEO.

"We are very pleased to appoint Tom Hagen as Deputy CEO. During his time at the company, Tom has made a significant contribution to our growth and will now take on broader responsibilities. With this, we are strengthening our management structure to support the company's continued growth", says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

Prisma's management team as of 1 December 2025:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions

Martin Lindqvist, CFO

Carsten Krebs, Head of Development

Johan Nielsen, Head of Projects

Per Nilsson, Head of Property Management

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0) 70-277 01 48

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 140 properties, primarily in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

Image Attachments

Tom Hagen