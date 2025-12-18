Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties develops new grocery store in Simrishamn - signs 10-year agreement with Lidl

Prisma Properties has signed a 10-year lease agreement with Lidl for the establishment of a modern grocery store in Simrishamn. The store will cover approximately 2,100 square meters of leasable area.

The new Lidl store will be strategically located at the entrance to Simrishamn, on the Hammaren 1 property, with excellent accessibility from national highway 9. Adjacent to the store, the installation of fast chargers for electric vehicles is also planned.

The lease agreement is conditional on the detailed zoning plan amendment and building permit gaining legal force. The municipal planning committee in Simrishamn approved starting the planning work in November. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with preliminary completion in the second quarter of 2027.

Vincent Eriksson, Business Developer at Prisma Properties, comments:

"We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Lidl and contribute to more residents in the region gaining access to affordable goods. The establishment is an important step in our efforts to strengthen discount retail and increase our presence in southern Sweden."

Petra Wahlström, Property Manager at Lidl, adds:

"It is gratifying to announce a new Lidl store in Simrishamn. The store location is perfect at the city entrance, where the natural flows are greatest. Given that Simrishamn is a very attractive vacation destination, we will adapt our parking to include several spaces for motorhomes and caravans."

