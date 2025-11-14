Grande Portage Resources Limited: Grande Portage Resources Announces Closing of Equity Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement announced on November 4, 2025 with the sale of 4,539,890 Units priced at $0.23 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,044,175. The Offering was carried out pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, other than Quebec, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with the applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to this Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://grandeportage.com . All investors participating in the closing subscribed for Units under the LIFE Exemption, and the Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption are not subject to any statutory hold period in Canada.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.35 per Common Share for a period of two years after closing. No insiders participated in the Offering. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

The Company will pay an aggregate of $5,520 in cash and issue 24,000 non-transferable finder's warrants(the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with this Offering to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.23 per share for 24 months from the date of closing. All finder's fees are subject to compliance with applicable securities legislation and TSX Venture Exchange policies, including the Finder's Warrants being subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing.

Grande Portage intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for furthering the exploration and development of its New Amalga Gold project in Alaska, general and administrative purposes including marketing, as well as general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"

Ian M. Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 899-0106

Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plans" or "intends". Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the use of proceeds, and expectations regarding the New Amalga Mine project. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, ability to obtain all necessary approvals, the final use of proceeds of the Offering, and risks associated with the exploration and development of the New Amalga Mine and our mineral resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

SOURCE: Grande Portage Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/grande-portage-resources-announces-closing-of-equity-financing-1102404