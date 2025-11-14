Ortivus AB: Ortivus Informs About A Possible Mandatory Bid From Ponderus Invest

Ortivus Aktiebolag ("Ortivus" or the "Company") resolved at an extraordinary general meeting on September 19, 2025 to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of B shares corresponding to an issue amount of approximately SEK 54 million (the "Rights Issue"). As a result of the subscription and guarantee commitments that Ponderus Invest AB provided in connection with the Rights Issue, Ponderus Invest AB subscribed for and was allotted a total of 42,255,022 B shares. As Ortivus has previously announced, Ponderus Invest's ownership hereafter amounts to 61 percent of the shares and 53 percent of the votes (80,525 A shares and 53,604,716 B shares). The mandatory bid threshold has thus been exceeded (according to the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms adopted by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee).

Ponderus Invest AB intends to provide information about a possible mandatory bid after Ortivus' quarterly report Q3 2025, which will be published on November 28, 2025, but no later than December 3, 2025.

