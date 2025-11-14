QLife Holding AB: Update on the reverse takeover process - "Red Chip" structure will not be approved by Nasdaq - other structures are pursued

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or "the Company") and Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Hipro") are working on the planned reverse takeover, as announced in press releases on 5 June 2025 and 5 October 2025. Hipro is currently working on obtaining the required shareholder approvals to be able to carry out the reverse takeover. The companies' legal advisors in China have recommended a transaction structure for the reverse takeover called a "Red Chip" structure, which means that Qlife is to acquire Hipro through overseas entities.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Nasdaq") has now informed that the Company will not be approved for continued listing if the Company carries out the "Red Chip" structure. The reason for this is that such structure does not meet Nasdaq's requirements for listing at Nasdaq First North and that in order for Nasdaq to approve it, they would likely need to consider certain changes to their rules and processes.

Qlife remains fully committed to completing the transaction and is currently pursuing alternative structures with Hipro and its advisors in order to complete the transaction as announced. Qlife and Hipro continue to work closely together in their operations and are strongly convinced that the intended transaction will create significant shareholder value, driven by the operational and strategic synergies between the companies. Qlife is dedicated to maintaining transparency and working constructively with Nasdaq to identify a compliant and sustainable solution.

Further information about the intended terms of the transaction can be found in the press releases published on 5 June and 5 October 2025: "Qlife Holding AB: Qlife enters letter of intent with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. to join forces through a reverse takeover" and "Qlife Holding AB: The Letter of Intent with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. regarding reverse takeover has been extended".

Further updates will be communicated as the process advances.

