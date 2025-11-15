

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Masimo (MASI) announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has confirmed the validity of Masimo Patent No. 10,433,776, found Apple to have infringed the patent, and awarded Masimo $634 million in damages.



In response to the verdict, Masimo stated: '.. This is a significant win in our ongoing efforts to protect our innovations and intellectual property, which is crucial to our ability to develop technology that benefits patients. We remain committed to defending our IP rights moving forward.'



