BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Reports Q3 2025 Operating and Financial Results

$4.5 Million Cash Balance at Quarter-End as High-Impact Technology Portfolio Advances

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve challenging environmental and cleantech problems, today announced financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company also held its quarterly earnings call on November 14, and a full replay-including the investor presentation-is available on the BioLargo investor relations website.

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, commented: "We continue to make meaningful progress across our portfolio as we advance both technical developments and commercialization efforts. Our technologies have been validated in multiple markets, and our team remains focused on building the right partnerships to unlock long-term growth. Financially, the Company remains healthy with a $4.5 million cash balance, no toxic debt, and a growing pipeline of opportunities across several industries."

"As previously disclosed, we filed a nine-count federal lawsuit against Pooph Inc. related to the Pooph agreements. This action is an important step to protect our intellectual property and to enable us to redeploy our proven technology with partners that share our values around quality, transparency, and integrity. We do not expect the lawsuit to materially impact any other business units or growth initiatives."

"We are optimistic about the next phase of our commercialization efforts. Our wound care and surgical product lines are approaching launch. Our PFAS treatment technology has made significant technical strides and its commercial demonstration site is preparing to go live. Meanwhile, our Cellinity battery platform continues to show promise as a potential breakthrough in grid-scale energy storage, and we are actively working with prospective factory partners to secure the capital required to move into commercialization."

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Q3 revenues were $1,210,000 . Year-to-date revenues were $7,255,000 . The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to reduced sales of the Pooph-branded pet odor product following license revocation due to non-payment and unauthorized activities by the licensee.

Balance Sheet (as of September 30, 2025): Stockholders' equity: $3,322,000 Total assets: $9,237,000 Total liabilities: $5,915,000 Cash and cash equivalents: $4,546,000 BioLargo ended the quarter with no toxic debt .



Learn more about BioLargo's environmental technologies at https://www.biolargo.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at https://www.biolargo.com

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-reports-q3-2025-operating-and-financial-results-1102916