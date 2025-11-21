Westminster, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve challenging environmental and cleantech problems, today announced it will be presenting at Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, College of Business Executive Education in Boca Raton, FL on December 3rd, 2025 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert will represent the company and address its prior-year financial results and ongoing business developments.

Event: NobleCon 21

Date: December 3rd, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM Eastern

Location: Presentation Room 4

Summary of NobleCon 21

Hundreds of public company executive guest speakers. World class keynotes. Formal presentations, fireside chats, one-on-one meetings. Networking and wind-down events. The premier in-person multi-sector emerging growth equity conference of the year. Keynote address from Bret Baier.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at https://www.biolargo.com.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

