BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Installs AEC PFAS Treatment System at Lake Stockholm, New Jersey

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) today announced that its patented Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) PFAS treatment system has been installed at the Lake Stockholm municipal water facility in New Jersey.

BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert commented, "The Lake Stockholm installation marks an important milestone for BioLargo as its AEC technology transitions into real-life municipal use. Once the facility goes through the commissioning process to get fully operational, this system will provide the Lake Stockholm community with drinking water that exceeds both the EPA's and New Jersey's stricter PFAS drinking water standards."

The Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) is well suited for Lake Stockholm because it can effectively treat both long- and short-chain PFAS, which are present in the source water and are difficult to remove with conventional technologies. And, unlike many treatment options that generate large volumes of contaminated residual waste, the AEC operates with minimal waste-an especially critical advantage for Lake Stockholm, which has no available onsite waste outlet. This makes the AEC a practical, protective solution that improves drinking water quality by removing the PFAS to below state and federal levels, while avoiding the creation of a new disposal problem for the community.

Ongoing testing activities will be conducted in coordination with regulatory oversight from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Over the next several months data generated during this process will support ongoing regulatory requirements and confirm readiness for sustained municipal service.

"This installation will undergo 12 months of special NJDEP monitoring that includes regular testing for PFAS chemicals. We expect this data can help establish AEC as an industry leading solution that can exceed the toughest PFAS drinking water standards in the country, and to lead to many opportunities in New Jersey and elsewhere," states Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment, Solutions and Technologies, Inc. "Our pipeline of interest and opportunities grows daily. The AEC is perfectly designed to scale as utilities seek sustainable, low-waste solutions for comprehensive PFAS removal."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

