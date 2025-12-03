BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Subsidiary BEST Featured in Chemical Engineering Magazine for PFAS Breakthrough

Lake Stockholm, NJ AEC System Delivered and Preparing to Go Live

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator focused on sustainable water and environmental solutions, announced that its subsidiary, BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc., has been prominently featured in Chemical Engineering magazine for its advances in electrostatic PFAS ("forever chemicals") treatment technology.

The article, titled "Electrostatic PFAS Capture Produces Nearly Zero Waste," highlights the performance benefits of BioLargo's Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) platform, including its ability to remove long-, short-, and ultra-short-chain PFAS while generating dramatically less waste than conventional treatment methods.

(Chemical Engineering: https://www.chemengonline.com/electrostatic-pfas-capture-produces-nearly-zero-waste/)

In parallel, BioLargo has delivered the AEC system purchased by Lake Stockholm Systems, Inc. to the community drinking water treatment facility in Lake Stockholm, New Jersey. The team will assist wherever needed to support general contractor and the client to provision, integrate, and commission the system.

"This milestone represents the last stage before the AEC begins serving the Lake Stockholm community, and everyone is excited to work through to completion the provisioning phase" said Tonya Chandler. "We're proud to see our work recognized by Chemical Engineering, and we're equally proud to as we help deliver affordable, PFAS free water to the world. The State of New Jersey is a leader in PFAS clean-up efforts. Recent landmark settlements of more than $2.5 billion between the state of New Jersey and major polluters enables solutions like our AEC to go to work in the field."

