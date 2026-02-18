BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Highlights Key Opinion Leader Presentation of Exceptional ViaCLYR Clinical Results at Leading Wound Care Symposium

Clinical Experience Presented at Boswick Symposium Shows Rapid Wound Transformation, Enhanced Healing, and Strong Antimicrobial Performance Across Multiple Wound Types

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator, today announced that clinical experience with ViaCLYR, Clyra Medical Technologies' advanced wound irrigation solution powered by its proprietary Clyrasept technology, was presented on January 28 by Dr. Marcus Gitterle, a respected Key Opinion Leader in wound care, at the Boswick Symposium, held January 24-30 in Maui, Hawaii.

Dr. Gitterle, who serves as Regional Medical Director for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital System in San Antonio, Texas, and Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Wound Centrix LLC, presented clinical results from a multi-site evaluation involving approximately 36 cases across four wound clinics over a four-month period. The presentation highlighted outcomes across challenging wound care settings, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure injuries, and complex surgical wounds.

The clinical experience demonstrated what Dr. Gitterle described as "remarkable" and "unusual" results, with ViaCLYR showing excellent safety, strong antimicrobial performance, and notably enhanced healing characteristics. Importantly, clinicians reported no adverse reactions during the evaluation period, reinforcing ViaCLYR's favorable safety and tolerability profile.

ViaCLYR utilizes Clyra's proprietary Copper-Iodine Complex Solution (CICS), marketed as Clyrasept, which is designed to provide rapid, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity while remaining biocompatible. The presentation detailed several key clinical observations that exceeded initial expectations:

Very rapid reduction in wound fluid discharge

Noticeable increase in healing activity early in treatment, with improved tissue quality

Rapid closure or shortening of wound tunnels, a particularly challenging complication

Improved wound edge appearance and new skin formation

Dramatic wound transformation from chronic, scarred wounds to actively healing wounds

Significant wound shrinkage and reduction in wound depth, particularly in pressure injuries

Clinical Perspective from Dr. Marcus Gitterle:

"In our multi-site clinical experience involving approximately 36 cases across diverse wound etiologies, ViaCLYR demonstrated clinically significant improvements in several wound characteristics, including enhanced granulation velocity, rapid sinus tract closure, and notable drainage reduction. Patients with chronic, fibrotic wounds showed rapid transformation to highly proliferative healing wounds-characteristics I found quite unusual given the severity of underlying disease and chronicity. Importantly, we observed no adverse events in our treatment population. The tissue effects we observed are likely related not only to very effective long-duration wound cleansing and biofilm suppression, but also to the beneficial effects of copper on healing processes. Because of the success of this evaluation, we are moving as a group to adoption of CICS as our wound care cleansing modality of choice."

- Dr. Marcus Gitterle, Regional Medical Director for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital System; Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Wound Centrix LLC

"The clinical experience shared at the Boswick Symposium underscores what we designed ViaCLYR to achieve - effective antimicrobial support that works with the body, not against it," said Steve Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Clyra Medical Technologies. "Having an independent clinician of Dr. Gitterle's stature describe real-world performance that exceeds expectations, presented to a highly respected audience of wound care specialists, represents important validation as we continue our commercial rollout."

Dennis P. Calvert, Chairman of Clyra Medical Technologies and CEO of BioLargo, Inc., added, "Hearing clinicians describe transformative clinical outcomes-wounds transitioning from chronic and fibrotic to highly proliferative in remarkably short timeframes-is exactly what drives adoption in wound care. Dr. Gitterle's presentation reinforces the promise of Clyra's technology as we expand access to ViaCLYR and support the clinical community with evidence-based solutions."

Dr. Gitterle's presentation provided context on the scientific principles underlying the copper-iodine complex technology, which has been the subject of ongoing research and clinical evaluation in wound care settings.

The Boswick Symposium is a respected forum for advancing wound care knowledge, bringing together leading clinicians, researchers, and innovators focused on improving outcomes in complex wound management. Clinical insights shared at the conference contribute to broader understanding and evaluation of emerging technologies in real-world care environments.

Clyra Medical Technologies continues to support ongoing clinical evaluations and plans additional presentations and publications throughout 2026 as part of its commitment to evidence-based adoption and clinician education.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focuses on infection control and advanced wound care. Founded in 2012, the company develops and commercializes wound care solutions based on its proprietary Copper-Iodine Complex Technology. Clyra's product portfolio features FDA-cleared medical devices that leverage this patented technology to deliver superior wound care outcomes. The company continues to advance its research and development efforts, exploring expanded indications for its unique formulations and their synergistic applications with complementary wound care dressings and mechanical devices. Through strategic partnerships with leading distribution and marketing organizations, Clyra ensures its innovative products reach healthcare providers and patients who need them most.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

