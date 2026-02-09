BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies Secures First Stocking Order with Advanced Solution for ViaCLYR Wound Irrigation Solution

Initial Distribution Launch Marks Transition to Revenue-Generating Operations

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator, announced today that its subsidiary, Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., has received its first commercial stocking order from Advanced Solution, LLC for ViaCLYR, Clyra's FDA-cleared wound irrigation solution. The order marks the start of commercial distribution and represents Clyra's transition from development-stage operations to early revenue generation.

The stocking order initiates product availability through Advanced Solution's national distribution platform, supporting sales to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers across the United States. BioLargo views this milestone as the first in a series of planned commercial and revenue-related announcements as Clyra advances its market rollout.

ViaCLYR is a highly effective, tissue safe, long-acting wound irrigation solution that can be used for acute and chronic wounds and burns. This unique, clear, odorless, non-irritating solution is 510(k) cleared by the FDA and indicated for acute and chronic wounds. It has an extremely high antimicrobial activity as a preservative in solution with over 99.9999% kill rate (up to 7 log reduction) with sustained efficacy up to 72 hours.

"This initial commercial order reflects years of disciplined development, regulatory execution, and commercial preparation," said Steve Harrison, Clyra's Chief Executive Officer. "With ViaCLYR now entering the distribution channel, we are beginning the transition from innovation to execution, laying the groundwork for scalable revenue growth as adoption expands."

Dennis P. Calvert, Chairman of Clyra Medical Technologies and President and CEO of BioLargo, Inc., added, "This milestone represents a tangible step forward in BioLargo's strategy of developing differentiated technologies and advancing them into commercial markets through strong partnerships. We believe Clyra is well positioned to build momentum as product availability expands and market awareness grows."

Clyra's commercial readiness reflects the completion of key foundational elements, including FDA 510(k) clearance, implementation of ISO 13485-certified quality systems, validated manufacturing processes, and clinical evaluations supporting real-world use. As distribution begins, Clyra plans to advance additional commercialization initiatives and expand its product portfolio over time.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a partially-owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focuses on infection control and advanced wound care. Founded in 2012, the company develops and commercializes wound care solutions based on its proprietary Copper-Iodine Complex Technology. Clyra's product portfolio features FDA-cleared medical devices that leverage this patented technology to deliver superior wound care outcomes. The company continues to advance its research and development efforts, exploring expanded indications for its unique formulations and their synergistic applications with complementary wound care dressings and mechanical devices. Through strategic partnerships with leading distribution and marketing organizations, Clyra ensures its innovative products reach healthcare providers and patients who need them most.

About Advanced Solution

Advanced Solution LLC (https://advancedsolution.health) specializes in advanced wound care biologics, regenerative technologies, and medical devices. As an FDA-registered Tissue Dispensary Intermediary (TDI), Advanced Solution partners with healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinics across the United States to deliver innovative, outcomes-driven products that improve patient care and operational efficiency. Headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Advanced Solution represents a portfolio of market-leading brands and collaborates closely with manufacturers, clinicians, and healthcare organizations to bring cutting-edge therapies to market. With a focus on compliance, education, and strategic commercialization, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in distribution and partnership within the wound care and life sciences industries.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

