BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Reflects on 2025 Progress and Positions for the Next Phase of Global Infrastructure, Environmental, and Medical Innovation

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator focused on sustainable water and environmental solutions, announced that it had delivered an open letter to its stockholders as follows:

Dear Stockholders,

As the world enters what may be one of the largest infrastructure and technology investment cycles in history, BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO), a developer of innovative technologies addressing environmental, energy, and medical challenges, is closing 2025 focused on execution, disciplined capital deployment, and long-term value creation. Global investment trends driven by artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification, energy storage, and environmental remediation are placing increasing demands on water systems, energy infrastructure, and regulatory compliance. BioLargo's portfolio of enabling technologies has been developed to address these challenges at the system level, where performance, sustainability, and economics increasingly converge.

2025: A Year Defined by Disciplined Progress

Throughout 2025, BioLargo advanced multiple technology platforms through continued development, validation, and early-stage deployment activities. Management intentionally favored disciplined progress over premature acceleration, recognizing that rapid expansion is most effective when supported by a strong technical and commercial foundation. This focus on capital efficiency and technical rigor is designed to enable faster, lower-risk scaling as market adoption increases.

This approach reflects BioLargo's long-standing strategy to develop high-impact technologies patiently, validate them thoroughly, and position them to serve large and growing markets where demand is driven by structural forces rather than short-term trends.

From Development to Deployment: New Jersey Initiatives

During the year, BioLargo advanced several project initiatives in New Jersey that reflect the company's progression from development toward real-world application.

First, these initiatives include the installation of our proprietary Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), which provides rapid, effective, and affordable concentration and removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water, at a municipal water treatment plant in Lake Stockholm, New Jersey. Second, we are also working to formalize a budding public-private collaboration that would lead to the construction and operation of one or more Cellinity battery factories aligned with state and regional infrastructure priorities. Third, Clyra Medical has made sizable capital investments with its contract manufacturing partner based in the region to expand operational capacity for Clyra's expected and long anticipated launch of its medical device products which are now in final stages and expected to launch in 2026.

While these initiatives remain subject to further development and execution, they represent tangible progress toward deployment and reflect growing institutional engagement with BioLargo's technologies. It is also worth noting that BioLargo's engineering team has a long and successful history of working with industry and governments in the State of New Jersey.

Alignment with a Historic Investment Cycle

BioLargo's energy and environmental technologies are increasingly aligned with the needs of industries at the center of global capital investment. Data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities face intensifying constraints related to water use, emissions, energy efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Energy storage systems available in the marketplace such as lithium-ion are more frequently being opposed in local communities due to safety concerns and environmental impact. BioLargo's energy and environmental solution - Cellinity - is designed to support more efficient, sustainable, safe, and compliant system-level performance as scale and regulatory requirements increase. At the same time, BioLargo ushers in a domestic production alternative just as global and domestic priorities are increasingly focused on reducing and reshaping geopolitical supply-chain constraints that affect the energy and energy-storage industries.

Medical Platform Progress and Commercial Positioning

During 2025, Clyra Medical Technologies continued to advance through coordinated commercial, product development, and clinical engagement activities. What began as a research-intensive effort to evolve BioLargo's proprietary iodine-based technology into revolutionary medical products has matured into a commercial-stage platform supported by multiple development and market-entry initiatives.

Clyra recently completed its first production run for non-surgical wound irrigation solution ViaClyr, with medical products distributor Advanced Solution under contract and preparing for market entry. Additionally, Clyra's surgical products are targeted for commercial launch as soon as possible thereafter. In parallel, expanded product designs are under development to support additional clinical and commercial applications like dental, wound dressings and more.

Clinical work is also underway by some of Clyra's key opinion leaders (KOLs), providing real-world application experience and evidence that will help medical professionals understand the safety and efficacy of the products and who are looking for the best and newest treatment alternatives for their patients. Clyra's KOLs will be presenting clinical findings at medical symposiums in early 2026, subject to customary clinical, regulatory, and publication considerations. We look forward to sharing more information as the results come in.

Based on current progress, BioLargo believes 2026 has the potential to represent a period of meaningful revenue contribution from Clyra as well as clinical and market validation of Clyra's products and BioLargo's technologies. Management views this as an important milestone in the platform's evolution from development into active commercialization.

A Portfolio Perspective on Long-Term Value

BioLargo is structured as a portfolio of independently developed technologies, each intended to address large, global markets shaped by environmental necessity, improving human health, infrastructure investment, and regulatory pressure. Management evaluates progress through a sum-of-the-parts perspective, recognizing that the intrinsic value of such a portfolio may not be reflected in the trading dynamics typical of early-stage public companies.

Over many years, BioLargo has invested patient capital into building this portfolio with intention, pursuing a capital-conserving strategy and assembling highly qualified teams around differentiated technologies. The company continues to refine its commercialization strategies as it prioritizes opportunities with the potential to support long-term value creation.

Management believes that each of BioLargo's core technologies will create meaningful impact in their respective industries and create substantial value for the company's stockholders.

Looking Ahead

As BioLargo enters 2026, global priorities related to infrastructure expansion, energy storage, environmental remediation, and medical innovation for human health continue to advance and evolve. With multiple technology platforms maturing and becoming ready for commercial adoption, and early deployment initiatives progressing, the company believes it is increasingly aligned with these global priorities and will be well positioned to gain global attention and commercial traction.

While the timing and scale of market adoption is always uncertain, BioLargo remains focused on executing its strategy and advancing its technologies responsibly. In management's view, the company enters the next phase of its development with the right technologies, the right teams, a disciplined strategy, and timing that is increasingly aligned with years of preparation.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-reflects-on-2025-progress-and-positions-for-the-next-phase-of-global-infrastruct-1121832