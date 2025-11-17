Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects, is pleased to announce that it has commissioned an updated Air Dispersion Modelling and Dust Management Study (the "Study") for its 100%-wholly owned Lac Knife Project (the "Project") in Quebec. This work represents one of the final environmental studies required to complete the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") and advance the Project toward mine-permitting readiness.

The Study will be led by WSP Canada Inc. ("WSP"), a world-leading Montreal-based global engineering, environmental, and professional-services consultancy, and will be conducted under the supervision and management of IOS Geosciences Inc. ("IOS"), the Company's geological consultant and general contractor for the Project. WSP includes the former Woods Engineering, which participated in the 2019 preliminary design of the dry-stack tailings storage facility ("TSF"), as well as Golder Inc., which conducted the original 2014 Study.

The Study will evaluate the potential airborne dispersion of dust and gases associated with mining operations, including:

wind-driven erosion from the TSF,

emissions generated by blasting activities, and

traffic-related dust along the 7-kilometre access road linking Lac Knife to Highway 389.

This updated modelling replaces the earlier 2014 study to reflect the re-engineered dry-stack tailings design, developed as part of the 2021 Feasibility Study (the "Feasibility") update. The redesign eliminates the former wet-pond configuration and instead utilizes dolomitic marble to amend and encapsulate tailings, thereby preventing acid mind drainage ("AMD") and metal leaching. This new TSF concept was considered material enough to necessitate remodelling of the areal dispersion.

The current program directly addresses follow-up questions from Quebec's Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, and the Fight Against Climate Change ("MDDELCC"), issued during its review of the Company's 2014 ESIA submission. Results from the Study are expected by February 2026, aligning with the planned submission of the final revised ESIA.

"The completion of the air dispersion modelling and dust management plan marks one of the last major technical steps in our environmental review process," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "We are now systematically finalizing outstanding ESIA components to move Lac Knife toward the permitting stage. Each of these studies reflects our ongoing commitment to advance the Project responsibly."

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Rejean Girard, P.Geo. (QC), President of IOS Geosciences Inc., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.

About WSP Canada Inc.

WSP Canada Inc. is a Canadian subsidiary of WSP Global Inc., one of the world's leading professional-services firms. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, WSP provides multidisciplinary engineering, environmental, and consulting services across the infrastructure, energy, mining, transportation, and built-environment sectors. With thousands of professionals across Canada and internationally, WSP delivers technical excellence and sustainable solutions supporting clients through every stage of project development.

For more information on WSP Canada Inc. please visit https://www.wsp.com/en-ca/

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Focus Graphite's flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Focus Graphite's Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, they go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Focus Graphite's commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

X: https://x.com/focusgraphite

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the anticipated timing, scope, and results of the Air Dispersion Modelling and Dust Management Study (the "Study") at the Lac Knife Project; the completion of the Company's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") and related technical studies, including hydrogeological and tailings dam analyses; the expected timing of regulatory submissions and approvals; the potential for the Project to achieve mine-permitting readiness; and the advancement of the Lac Knife Project toward development. Forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Company's expectations concerning the effectiveness of the redesigned dry-stack tailings storage facility, the ability to meet Québec's environmental and regulatory standards, the anticipated role of the Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca projects within Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, and the Company's capacity to secure the financing and partnerships required to advance these projects responsibly and sustainably.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274738

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.