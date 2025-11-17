

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation reported profit of 17.8 billion yen for the fiscal period ended 30 September 2025. Operating profit was 19.3 billion yen. Operating revenues were 41.09 billion yen, for the fiscal period. The company's September period indicates period from April 1 to September 30.



For March, 2026 period, the company anticipates: profit of 17.65 billion yen, operating profit of 19.11 billion yen, and operating revenues of 40.68 billion yen. For September, 2026 period, the company expects: profit of 17.80 billion yen, operating profit of 19.34 billion yen, and operating revenues of 41.15 billion yen.



