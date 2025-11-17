

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) announced Monday that Jill Evanko, President, CEO and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, will step down from her current roles to accept a new executive opportunity at a privately owned company, effective in early 2026. She has been at the helm of the company since June 2018..



Evanko will continue as a senior advisor to Chart until the completion of the pending acquisition of the Company by Baker Hughes (BKR) to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities and oversight. The Board intends to appoint an interim CEO from within the Chart organization.



Evanko joined Chart in February of 2017 as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Chart, she was the Chief Financial Officer of Truck-Lite Co., LLC as well as having held multiple operational and financial executive positions at Dover Corp. and its subsidiaries.



Prior to joining Dover in 2004, Evanko held financial and operational roles at Arthur Andersen, LLP, Honeywell Corp. and Sony Corp. She also serves as an independent director of the Board of Greif, Inc.



The Baker Hughes transaction has been approved by Chart shareholders, and the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired. It remains on track to close by mid-year 2026, subject to customary conditions and the receipt of the other applicable regulatory approvals.



Baker Hughes agreed in late July to acquire Chart Industries' common stock for $210 per share in cash, equivalent to a total enterprise value of $13.6 billion.



