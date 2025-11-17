Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reports financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

AmeraMex Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Market Outlook

AmeraMex International CEO Lee Hamre shared insights into the company's recent performance:

"We continue to be encouraged with the activity across our core markets. We anticipate announcing several significant orders throughout the remainder of the year. The fourteen used container handlers purchased in the third quarter for refurbishment at our facilities here in Chico, California, along with the growing demand for refurbished machinery among logistics companies, including wet and dry ports and distribution centers, will drive both sales and profitability. We are constantly sourcing used equipment to meet critical market needs-these acquisitions produce higher margins and allow us to expand our marketing reach."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights, Ended September 30, 2025, Vs Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue: $3.9 million, up from $1.9 million

Gross Profit: $438,927 versus a loss of $(1.2) million

Gross Margin: 13 percent, compared to -4 percent

Loss From Operation: $(61,103), up from $(1.2) million

Net Income: $208,641 versus up from $(1.0) million

Earnings Per Share: $0.01, compared to loss per share of $(0.08)

Nine-Month Financial Summary, Ended September 30, 2025, Vs Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024

Revenue: $9.8 million, up from $9.0 million

Gross Profit: $1.7 million versus $1.2 million

Gross Margin: 22 percent compared to 16 percent

Operating Profit: $539,594 versus $18,585

Net Income: $549,791, up from a net loss of $(478,790)

Earnings Per Share: $0.04, compared to loss per share of $(0.03)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Current Assets: Increased by $3.6 million to approximately $13.1 million

Total Assets: Increased by $469,547

Current Liabilities: Reduced by $90,880

Total Liabilities: Down $80,094, aided by reductions in Notes Payable

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,



NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,



2025



2024





2025



2024



























REVENUES

























Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 2,979,129

$ 1,426,566





7,319,508

$ 7,547,016

Rentals and Leases

915,124



522,842





2,524,920



1,465,987

Total Sales

3,894,253



1,949,408





9,844,428



9,013,003





















COST OF SALES

















Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues

2,765,409



2,445,961





6,583,005



6,601,371

Rentals and Leases

689,917



686,789





1,512,226



1,168,241

Total Cost of Sales

3,455,326



3,132,750





8,095,231



7,769,612





















GROSS PROFIT

438,927



(1,183,342 )



1,749,197



1,243,391





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling Expense

290,334



107,393





586,672



511,900

General and Administrative

209,696



158,119





622,931



712,906

Total Operating Expenses

500,030



265,512





1,209,603



1,224,806





















Profit (loss) From Operations

(61,103 )

(1,448,854 )



539,594



18,585





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest Expense, net

(588,691 )

(145,968 )



(1,076,550 )

(845,507 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt

(108,848 )

-





-



-

Gain of Sale of Asset





-





140,848



-

Other Income (Expense)

913,738



39,818





1,175,953



147,790

Total Other Income (Expense)

216,199



(106,150 )



240,251



(697,717 )



















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

295,944



(1,555,004 )



779,845



(679,132 )



















PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

87,303



(488,225 )



230,054



(200,342 )



















NET INCOME $ 208,641

$ (1,066,779 )



549,791

$ (478,790 )



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:

















Basic

15,112,988



14,112,988





15,112,988



14,112,988

Diluted

15,112,988



14,112,988





15,112,988



14,112,988





















Earnings (loss) per Share

















Basic $ 0.01

$ -0.08





0.04

$ -0.03

Diluted $ 0.01

$ -0.08





0.04

$ -0.03



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

















SEPTEMBER 30, 2025



DECEMBER 31, 2024

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash $ 144,817

$ 226,760

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,755,879



2,764,874

Inventory, Net

10,969,766



6,140,164

Other Current Assets

211,153



326,570

Total Current Assets

13,081,615



9,458,368











Property and Equipment, Net

430,029



1,339,248

Rental Equipment, Net

3,824,766



6,071,559

Operating Lease ROU Asset

537,861



454,867

Financing Leasae ROU Asset

456,130



872,437

Customer Deposits

337,000



-

Other Assets

214,268



215,643

Total Other Assets

5,800,054



8,953,754

TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,881,669

$ 18,412,122











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable $ 2,926,328

$ 1,851,620

Accrued Expenses

700,362



616,295

Deferred Revenue

1,356,784



1,690,905

Joint Venture Liability

105,000



105,000

Lines of Credit

3,420,841



4,732,151

Notes Payable, Current Portion

1,668,128



1,022,778

Operating Lease Liability

129,081



131,441

Financing Lease Liability

456,130



703,344

Total Current Liabilities

10,762,654



10,853,534











Long-Term Liabilities







Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

4,617,614



4,692,182

Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion

408,780



323,426

Total Long-Term Liabilities

5,026,394



5,015,608

TOTAL LIABILITIES

15,789,048



15,869,142





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no

-



-

shares issued and outstanding







Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

15,113



14,113

15,112,988







Additional Paid-In Capital

21,671,534



21,671,534

Accumulated Deficit

(18,593,742 )

(19,143,383 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

3,092,905



2,542,264

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,881,953

$ 18,411,406



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW













NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,



2025



2024













OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net Income 549,791



(478,790 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to





Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 24,057



1,628,066

Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes -



-

Marketing Services Paid in Stock -



-

Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt -



-

Gain/Loss on Disposal -



-

Amortization of Right of Use Asset 19,797



19,797

Amortization and Accretion of Interest (9,367 )

10,863

Change in Assets and Liabilities:





Accounts Receivable 1,008,995



(2,768 ) Inventory (4,829,602 )

684,170

ROU Asset (725,674 )

(725,674 ) Other Current Assets 115,417



78,547

Accounts Payable 1,074,708



190,868

Customer Deposits (232,000 )

-

Deferred Revenue (334,121 )

(334,121 ) Accrued Expenses 84,067



(141,364 ) Lease Liability 725,674



725,674

NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,528,258 )

1,655,268









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Payments for Property & Equipment 702,920



189,443

Payments for Rental Equipment -



-

Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment 2,428,885



(5,117,660 ) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 3,131,805



(4,928,217 )







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from Notes Payable 3,881,776



616,023

Payments on Notes Payable (1,315,149 )

(733,470 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party -



-

Joint Venture Liability (105,000 )

(105,000 ) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit (3,147,117 )

2,997,516

NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (685,490 )

2,775,069











(81,943 )

(497,880 )







Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 226,760



588,128

Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD 144,817



90,248









CASH PAID FOR:





Interest 1,079,925



855,609

Income Taxes 800



800









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING





AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment -



-

Equipment Financed under Capital Leases -



-

Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory 3,176,017



-



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

























































Total















Additional









Stockholders'



Common Stock



Paid-in



Accumulated



Equity/

Balance Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



(Deficit)































December 31, 2023 14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,286,649 ) $ 3,399,714





















Net Income -



-



-



(478,790 )

(478,790 )



















September 30, 2024 14,112,988

$ 14,113

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,765,439 ) $ 2,920,924





















December 31, 2024 14,112,988

$ 14,113

$ 21,671,534

$ (19,143,533 ) $ 2,542,830





















Net Income -



-



-



549,791



549,791





















September 30, 2025 15,112,988

$ 15,113

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,593,742 ) $ 3,092,621



15,112,988



15,113



21,671,534



(18,593,742 )

3,092,905



