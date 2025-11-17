Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reports financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.
AmeraMex Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Market Outlook
AmeraMex International CEO Lee Hamre shared insights into the company's recent performance:
"We continue to be encouraged with the activity across our core markets. We anticipate announcing several significant orders throughout the remainder of the year. The fourteen used container handlers purchased in the third quarter for refurbishment at our facilities here in Chico, California, along with the growing demand for refurbished machinery among logistics companies, including wet and dry ports and distribution centers, will drive both sales and profitability. We are constantly sourcing used equipment to meet critical market needs-these acquisitions produce higher margins and allow us to expand our marketing reach."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights, Ended September 30, 2025, Vs Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
Revenue: $3.9 million, up from $1.9 million
Gross Profit: $438,927 versus a loss of $(1.2) million
Gross Margin: 13 percent, compared to -4 percent
Loss From Operation: $(61,103), up from $(1.2) million
Net Income: $208,641 versus up from $(1.0) million
Earnings Per Share: $0.01, compared to loss per share of $(0.08)
Nine-Month Financial Summary, Ended September 30, 2025, Vs Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024
Revenue: $9.8 million, up from $9.0 million
Gross Profit: $1.7 million versus $1.2 million
Gross Margin: 22 percent compared to 16 percent
Operating Profit: $539,594 versus $18,585
Net Income: $549,791, up from a net loss of $(478,790)
Earnings Per Share: $0.04, compared to loss per share of $(0.03)
Balance Sheet Highlights
Current Assets: Increased by $3.6 million to approximately $13.1 million
Total Assets: Increased by $469,547
Current Liabilities: Reduced by $90,880
Total Liabilities: Down $80,094, aided by reductions in Notes Payable
AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com
Tables Follow
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|2,979,129
|$
|1,426,566
|7,319,508
|$
|7,547,016
|Rentals and Leases
|915,124
|522,842
|2,524,920
|1,465,987
|Total Sales
|3,894,253
|1,949,408
|9,844,428
|9,013,003
|COST OF SALES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|2,765,409
|2,445,961
|6,583,005
|6,601,371
|Rentals and Leases
|689,917
|686,789
|1,512,226
|1,168,241
|Total Cost of Sales
|3,455,326
|3,132,750
|8,095,231
|7,769,612
|GROSS PROFIT
|438,927
|(1,183,342
|)
|1,749,197
|1,243,391
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling Expense
|290,334
|107,393
|586,672
|511,900
|General and Administrative
|209,696
|158,119
|622,931
|712,906
|Total Operating Expenses
|500,030
|265,512
|1,209,603
|1,224,806
|Profit (loss) From Operations
|(61,103
|)
|(1,448,854
|)
|539,594
|18,585
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest Expense, net
|(588,691
|)
|(145,968
|)
|(1,076,550
|)
|(845,507
|)
|Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
|(108,848
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Gain of Sale of Asset
|-
|140,848
|-
|Other Income (Expense)
|913,738
|39,818
|1,175,953
|147,790
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|216,199
|(106,150
|)
|240,251
|(697,717
|)
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|295,944
|(1,555,004
|)
|779,845
|(679,132
|)
|PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|87,303
|(488,225
|)
|230,054
|(200,342
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|208,641
|$
|(1,066,779
|)
|549,791
|$
|(478,790
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|15,112,988
|14,112,988
|15,112,988
|14,112,988
|Diluted
|15,112,988
|14,112,988
|15,112,988
|14,112,988
|Earnings (loss) per Share
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|-0.08
|0.04
|$
|-0.03
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|-0.08
|0.04
|$
|-0.03
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
|SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
|DECEMBER 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|144,817
|$
|226,760
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,755,879
|2,764,874
|Inventory, Net
|10,969,766
|6,140,164
|Other Current Assets
|211,153
|326,570
|Total Current Assets
|13,081,615
|9,458,368
|Property and Equipment, Net
|430,029
|1,339,248
|Rental Equipment, Net
|3,824,766
|6,071,559
|Operating Lease ROU Asset
|537,861
|454,867
|Financing Leasae ROU Asset
|456,130
|872,437
|Customer Deposits
|337,000
|-
|Other Assets
|214,268
|215,643
|Total Other Assets
|5,800,054
|8,953,754
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|18,881,669
|$
|18,412,122
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|2,926,328
|$
|1,851,620
|Accrued Expenses
|700,362
|616,295
|Deferred Revenue
|1,356,784
|1,690,905
|Joint Venture Liability
|105,000
|105,000
|Lines of Credit
|3,420,841
|4,732,151
|Notes Payable, Current Portion
|1,668,128
|1,022,778
|Operating Lease Liability
|129,081
|131,441
|Financing Lease Liability
|456,130
|703,344
|Total Current Liabilities
|10,762,654
|10,853,534
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|4,617,614
|4,692,182
|Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion
|408,780
|323,426
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|5,026,394
|5,015,608
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|15,789,048
|15,869,142
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
|-
|-
|shares issued and outstanding
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
|15,113
|14,113
|15,112,988
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,671,534
|21,671,534
|Accumulated Deficit
|(18,593,742
|)
|(19,143,383
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|3,092,905
|2,542,264
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|18,881,953
|$
|18,411,406
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net Income
|549,791
|(478,790
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
|Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|24,057
|1,628,066
|Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
|-
|-
|Marketing Services Paid in Stock
|-
|-
|Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|-
|Gain/Loss on Disposal
|-
|-
|Amortization of Right of Use Asset
|19,797
|19,797
|Amortization and Accretion of Interest
|(9,367
|)
|10,863
|Change in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|1,008,995
|(2,768
|)
|Inventory
|(4,829,602
|)
|684,170
|ROU Asset
|(725,674
|)
|(725,674
|)
|Other Current Assets
|115,417
|78,547
|Accounts Payable
|1,074,708
|190,868
|Customer Deposits
|(232,000
|)
|-
|Deferred Revenue
|(334,121
|)
|(334,121
|)
|Accrued Expenses
|84,067
|(141,364
|)
|Lease Liability
|725,674
|725,674
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(2,528,258
|)
|1,655,268
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for Property & Equipment
|702,920
|189,443
|Payments for Rental Equipment
|-
|-
|Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment
|2,428,885
|(5,117,660
|)
|NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|3,131,805
|(4,928,217
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from Notes Payable
|3,881,776
|616,023
|Payments on Notes Payable
|(1,315,149
|)
|(733,470
|)
|Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
|-
|-
|Joint Venture Liability
|(105,000
|)
|(105,000
|)
|Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit
|(3,147,117
|)
|2,997,516
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(685,490
|)
|2,775,069
|(81,943
|)
|(497,880
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|226,760
|588,128
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|144,817
|90,248
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|1,079,925
|855,609
|Income Taxes
|800
|800
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING
|AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
|-
|-
|Equipment Financed under Capital Leases
|-
|-
|Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
|3,176,017
|-
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|Total
|Additional
|Stockholders'
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Equity/
|Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|(Deficit)
|December 31, 2023
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,286,649
|)
|$
|3,399,714
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|(478,790
|)
|(478,790
|)
|September 30, 2024
|14,112,988
|$
|14,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,765,439
|)
|$
|2,920,924
|December 31, 2024
|14,112,988
|$
|14,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(19,143,533
|)
|$
|2,542,830
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|549,791
|549,791
|September 30, 2025
|15,112,988
|$
|15,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,593,742
|)
|$
|3,092,621
|15,112,988
|15,113
|21,671,534
|(18,593,742
|)
|3,092,905
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274713
SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.