

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) surged 21.59%, closing at $171.52, up $30.45, after announcing the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial of its drug Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) plus chemotherapy, with or without tislelizumab, showed statistically significant improvements in both progression-free survival - PFS and overall survival - OS versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy in HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.



The company plans to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application - sBLA in the first half of 2026.



On the same day, Jazz also showcased new clinical and translational data across its pipeline, highlighting advances in HER2-targeted therapies and neuro-oncology assets, underscoring its expanding oncology platform.



JAZZ experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors absorbed the trial results and pipeline momentum. The stock's 52-week range is $89.34 - $172.10.



