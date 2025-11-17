Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI HealthTech platform, today announced that its co-founder, co-CEO, COO, and Chairwoman of the Board, Dr. Teoh Pui Pui, has acquired additional shares of the company's Class A Ordinary Shares through an independent open market transaction.

According to a Schedule 13D filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Teoh purchased 0.4% of MNDR's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares on November 5, 2025, for a total consideration of approximately US$8,751.32. The transaction was funded using personal funds.

Following this transaction, Dr. Teoh beneficially owns 110,596 Class A Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 9.5% of the Company's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares as of November 14, 2025.

This purchase, said MNDR, reflects Dr. Teoh's continued confidence in Mobile-health Network Solutions' long-term growth prospects and strategic direction.

"Mobile-health Network Solutions remains committed to delivering innovative digital healthcare solutions across its global footprint, and this increased insider ownership underscores management's alignment with shareholder interests," said Co-CEO and Co-founder Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng.

For further information, please refer to the full Schedule 13D filing available on the SEC's EDGAR database.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human-through technology. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274822

SOURCE: Mobile-health Network Solutions