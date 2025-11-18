Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") announces the departure of Rod Reum as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") from the Company with immediate effect.

The Company is also pleased to announce that William Grossholz, who previously served as the Company's CFO until October 2024, is returning as Interim CFO of Sage Potash.

These executive changes reflect Sage Potash's focus on the Company's next stage of development following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment technical report for its Sage Plain Potash Project, and its ongoing commitment to strong financial governance as it continues to execute on its strategic objectives.

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

