

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - OFI?01 Corporation, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, announced the successful completion of its tender offer for the common shares of I-NET Corp. The offer, which commenced on October 3, 2025, concluded on November 17, 2025.



A total of 12.91 million shares were tendered, exceeding the minimum threshold of 10,171,800 shares required for the offer to proceed. As a result, OFI?01 will purchase all tendered shares.



Following the successful tender offer, OFI?01 will implement a share consolidation as a squeeze-out procedure to become the sole shareholder of I-NET Corp. This will result in the delisting of I-NET shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in accordance with its delisting criteria.



Once delisted, I-NET shares will no longer be tradable on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The completion of all related procedures, including the share consolidation and delisting, is expected by early March 2026.



