Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2025

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2025



Das Instrument 24Q AU000000WLD8 WELLARD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.11.2025

The instrument 24Q AU000000WLD8 WELLARD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2025



Das Instrument 6GQ CA29280V1013 ENERGY PLUG TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.11.2025

The instrument 6GQ CA29280V1013 ENERGY PLUG TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2025



Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.11.2025

The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2025



Das Instrument D6H0 DE000A40ZUK5 DATAGROUP SE INH. Z.VERK. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.11.2025

The instrument D6H0 DE000A40ZUK5 DATAGROUP SE INH. Z.VERK. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2025





