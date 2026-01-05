Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis"), a leading developer and integrator of advanced energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications, is pleased to announce it has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. ("SuperQ") (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization platforms.

The signing of this MOU marks a transition from initial confidential evaluations toward a structured strategic partnership. This agreement establishes a roadmap for the two organizations to integrate SuperQ's proprietary quantum optimization technologies with Aegis's high-performance energy infrastructure, creating a next-generation framework for efficient and resilient energy management.

Quantum Optimization of Critical Energy Infrastructure

Under the terms of the MOU, Aegis and SuperQ will focus on the initial due diligence to development and deployment of:

Leveraging SuperQ's Super platform and ChatQLM to enhance energy distribution and safety.

Creating secure, policy-governed data interfaces between Aegis's sovereign EMS/PMS orchestration layer and SuperQ's hybrid quantum-classical optimization engine, operating within Aegis's zero-trust cyber architecture and incorporating QRNG-based security layers, enabling quantum optimization services to act on abstracted system state without exposing critical control or cybersecurity domains.

Critical Infrastructure and Public Sector Utilities: Developing high-efficiency energy solutions tailored for remote communities, government utilities, and large-scale industrial projects.

Utilizing predictive and ultra-fast quantum modelling to maximize the operational lifespan, safety, and reliability of multiple decentralized energy systems.

"With the formal signing of this MOU, we are moving into the active phase of integrating Super and ChatQLM's optimization of energy distribution and safety with Aegis's robust energy platforms," stated Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "This collaboration is about delivering practical utility, turning complex energy challenges into streamlined, mathematically optimized outcomes."

Paul Dickson, CEO of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp., added: "Formalizing our collaboration with SuperQ represents an important evolution in how we approach complex energy system design and operation. Modern energy infrastructure is increasingly constrained by nonlinear dynamics, stochastic demand, and tight safety margins. By integrating our multi-asset energy hardware and sovereign control platforms with SuperQ's hybrid quantum-classical optimization capabilities, we are laying the groundwork for a new class of energy management systems-ones that can model, optimize, and adapt in near real time. This partnership is focused on measurable improvements in efficiency, reliability, and system resilience across decentralized and mission-critical energy environments."

The MOU serves as a framework for the parties to negotiate definitive agreements regarding specific commercial projects. Both companies will continue to work toward the successful integration of their respective technologies.

Showcase at The Consumer Electronics Show

SuperQ announced it will debut ChatQLM at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, introducing a next-generation approach to conversational AI powered by quantum innovation. Built on SuperQ's Quantum Leveraged Model (QLM) architecture, ChatQLM is designed to help bridge the "computational gap" by combining natural-language interaction with advanced optimization capabilities-leveraging quantum annealing, gate-based quantum computing, classical optimization solvers, and high-performance supercomputing clusters.

This quantum-enabled foundation strengthens Aegis' mandate to develop and deploy quantum-ready controllers and intelligent energy management systems across its portfolio of initiatives, supporting more adaptive decision-making, greater operational efficiency, and improved system performance in complex real-world environments.

To underscore the technical synergy of this partnership, the Aegis Director of Innovation and Technology Dr. Ramtin Rasoulinezhad will be attending the event alongside the SuperQ team. Dr. Rasoulinezhad will participate in technical deep-dives regarding the integration of quantum-ready controllers and intelligent energy management systems, showcasing how the SuperQ orchestration layer directly empowers Aegis's portfolio of decentralized energy initiatives.

Both the companies also noted that CES 2026 represents the first in a series of planned communications, as SuperQ and Aegis continue to evaluate additional applications of quantum-enabled intelligence across adjacent domains. Further updates-including potential expansions into other energy-related areas-are expected in future announcements.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279427

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.