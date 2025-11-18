Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.11.2025
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
Investment AB Latour: Andreas Örje Wellstam appointed new Chief Investment Officer for Latour

Investment AB Latour (publ) has appointed Andreas Örje Wellstam new Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Latour, effective April 1, 2025. Andreas will succeed Johan Menckel who will leave his role no later than April 1, in accordance with previous communication.

Andreas most recently served as CEO of Latour's subsidiary Swegon, where he successfully has contributed to its development into a European leader in indoor environment products. Prior to that, Andreas has held several senior positions within Swegon and began his career at Latour in 2010 as Investment Director.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Andreas to Latour and Latour's management team. With his experience in leading and developing businesses in executive roles, as well as deep expertise in corporate acquisitions, Andreas is a valuable addition to our team. I am very much looking forward to working together with Andreas", says Johan Hjertonsson, CEO of Investment AB Latour.

Göteborg, November 18, 2025

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO Investment AB Latour, +46 70-229 77 93


