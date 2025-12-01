Investment AB Latour: Latour divests its shares in AAT Alber Antriebstechnik GmbH

Investment AB Latour (publ) has, through its wholly owned business area Latour Industries AB, signed an agreement to divest 95 per cent of all shares in the wholly owned subsidiary AAT Alber Antriebstechnik GmbH ("AAT") to Junginger Capital Affairs GmbH ("Junginger") based in Stuttgart, Germany.

AAT is a manufacturer of mobility products primarily towards manual wheelchairs for the European market and have a revenue of approximately EUR 15 m. With the divestment of AAT, Latour Industries is leaving the business area Mobility.

The divestment has no material effect on the Latour Group's financial position.

Gothenburg, December 1, 2025

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Tina Hultkvist, CEO Latour Industries, +46 706 65 12 88

Fredrik Lycke, Investment Director Investment AB Latour, +46 793 40 28 02

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listed holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 89 billion as of 30 November, 2025. The wholly owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of approx. SEK 28 billion.