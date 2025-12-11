Investment AB Latour: Latour enters the forestry equipment market through the acquisition of Alstor AB

Investment AB Latour (publ) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Latour Industries AB, acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Alstor AB.

Alstor is a leading provider of compact forestry machinery for thinning and forest management with headquarters in Dingle, Sweden. The company was founded in 1998 by Lars Jansson, and the business is currently owned and operated by his son Kristian Laurell. Alstor has 34 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 190 million with profitability in line with Latour's wholly-owned industrial operations.

"We are very impressed by Alstor's compact forestry machines with superior accessibility in the forests. We are pleased to enter the attractive forestry equipment market through this acquisition and want to welcome Kristian and Alstor to Latour", says Tina Hultkvist, CEO of Latour Industries.

"We see Latour as a perfect long-term owner of Alstor and look forward to continue to develop Alstor with a strong belief that this will bring new exciting opportunities for the company", says Kristian Laurell, CEO of Alstor.

As an effect of the acquisition the net debt (excl. IFRS 16) of the Latour Group is expected to increase to about SEK 17.0 billion compared to the net debt level at the end of September 2025, all else equal.

Gothenburg, 11 December 2025

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Tina Hultkvist, CEO Latour Industries AB, +46 706 65 12 88

Jens Synneby, Investment Director, Investment AB Latour, +46 709 95 54 25

Latour Industries AB consists of a number of operating areas, each with its own business concept and business model. Our ambition is to develop independent entities, within the business area, that will eventually be able to establish themselves as separate business areas within Latour. Latour Industries has an annual turnover of SEK 2 billion.

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 89 billion as of 30 November, 2025. The wholly owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of approx. SEK 28 billion.