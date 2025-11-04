

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investment AB Latour (18LB.F) Tuesday reported Tuesday slightly lower profit in its third quarter, while sales and order intake were higher than last year.



In Stockholm, the shares were losing around 2.4 percent to trade at 232.10 kronor.



In the third quarter, the Swedish investment company's profit attributable to parent company shareholders edged down to 1.053 billion Swedish kronor from 1.076 billion kronor last year. Earnings per share fell to 1.64 kronor from 1.68 kronor a year ago.



Operating profit, however, grew to 890 million kronor from 713 million kronor last year. Adjusted operating profit reached 936 million kronor, up from 935 million kronor a year ago. Adjusted operating margin was 13.9%, compared to prior year's 15.0 percent.



Consolidated net sales totalled 6.75 billion kronor, up 8 percent from 6.23 billion kronor. On a comparable basis, sales grew 2 percent.



The industrial operations' order intake increased 17 percent to 6.708 billion kronor from 5.739 billion kronor last year. Comparable order growth was 10 percent.



