Ratos AB: Ratos has appointed Gustaf Salford as CEO

The Board of Directors at Ratos has appointed Gustaf Salford CEO of Ratos. He succeeds Jonas Wiström as of December 1, who in August this year announced his intention to retire.

Gustaf Salford most recently comes from the global med-tech company Elekta, where he served as CEO the last five years. Gustaf has wide experience of different leadership roles, among them he served as CFO at Elekta, and before that as a management consultant at Boston Consulting Group and Booz Allen Hamilton. He holds a Master's degree from Stockholm School of Economics and has served as a council member of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce and the Swedish Government's Life Science Council.

"I am really happy that we, after a thorough process, have appointed Gustaf to lead Ratos. With his experience as CEO of a listed, global company he knows how to drive innovation and growth in an international and complex environment. A central part of his future mission will be to develop and implement the company's future strategy. Gustaf's strong leadership and values are a great fit in our organization. I also want to extend a sincere thank you to Jonas Wiström for his years at Ratos. Jonas has brought Ratos from a financially challenging situation in 2018 to a stable and profitable Ratos," says Per-Olof Söderberg, Chairman of the Board, Ratos.

"I look forward to taking on the responsibility of leading Ratos and working together with colleagues and the leadership teams across the companies to drive growth and value creation. I want to extend a warm thank you to the board for giving me the trust to lead such a great company on the next part of the journey," says Gustaf Salford.

"It has been an honor, but I have also truly enjoyed leading Ratos the last eight years. It has been exciting, and years full of achievements. I am incredibly proud over all the colleagues and what we have accomplished together," says Jonas Wiström.

Jonas Wiström is employed until March 29, 2026, and will remain available to secure a smooth transition.

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.

