Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D0) (the "Company" or "FendX"), an innovative surface protection company developing technology-based solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens, is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") dated November 17, 2025 with Aquaox LLC ("Aquaox"), a U.S. based manufacturer of environmentally responsible disinfectants.

Under the MOU, FendX and Aquaox intend to negotiate and enter into a collaboration and supply agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with the objective of developing advanced formulations of eco-friendly pathogen-eliminating agents. FendX plans to use these agents in new cleaning and disinfectant products for healthcare, consumer and commercial markets.

"This collaboration is an important step forward for FendX," said Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX. "Expansion into the disinfectant and cleaning market will complement our existing surface protection technologies and support our goal of reducing pathogen transmission. Working with Aquaox enables us to combine their expertise in disinfection, formulation and manufacturing with our product development capabilities to deliver practical, effective hygiene solutions that will strengthen our portfolio and provide a meaningful alternative to existing products."

"Partnering with FendX aligns well with our mission and proven track record in sustainable disinfection," said Michel van Schaik, CEO of Aquaox. "Our success in developing hypochlorous acid-based technologies and building strong commercial partnerships has led to our revenue growth. We see this MOU as an opportunity to extend that momentum by partnering with FendX to pioneer innovative, green technologies that advance how we protect health and hygiene."

Under the Definitive Agreement, FendX and Aquaox will collaborate to develop advanced formulations of eco-friendly pathogen-eliminating agents. Aquaox will oversee the development and maintenance of the equipment required to produce and supply these agents to FendX who will use them to develop cleaning and disinfectant products of its choosing. Any products developed by FendX, along with any new intellectual property, will be owned by FendX. Aquaox will own of all new EPA certifications granted for the agents and provide FendX access to these certifications.

Entering into the Definitive Agreement is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, final due diligence by the parties, receipt of applicable corporate and regulatory approvals by the Company, including that of the CSE, if applicable. There can be no assurance that the Definitive Agreement will be entered into as proposed herein or at all. The MOU has a term of 12 months unless extended, is terminated with 30 day's written notice or superseded by the Definitive Agreement.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company developing innovative solutions to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. Leveraging proprietary technologies, The Company is advancing a portfolio of protective surface coatings, including REPELWRAP film, a liquid-based nano-coating technology and a specialized Foley catheter coating. The Company is focussed on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in the surface protection space and is committed to identifying and advancing new technologies and materials that enhance hygiene and safety across healthcare, consumer and commercial settings. Learn more at: https://fendxtech.com.

About Aquaox LLC.

Aquaox LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of environmentally responsible disinfectants, specializing in hypochlorous acid ("HOCl") technologies. The company has successfully commercialized its HOCl-based compounds through strategic partnerships, contributing to their revenue growth across healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. Aquaox is committed to delivering safe, sustainable alternatives to conventional chemical disinfectants.

